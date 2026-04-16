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Colonel Fest 2026

By: Staff

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Colonel Fest was successful. The two-day event honors Colonel Sanders. The event included games, vendors, costume contests and more.

 

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Night Work Begins on I-75 in Whitley County

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Night Work Begins on I-75 in Whitley County

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The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 Office advises motorists...

Whitley County man sentenced to nearly 16 years for meth trafficking case

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A federal judge sentenced a man to nearly 16...

Rockholds man sentenced in Whitley Co. burglary case

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Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou has sentenced a Rockholds...

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