ImageCarouselNews Colonel Fest 2026 By: Staff Date: April 16, 2026 Colonel Fest was successful. The two-day event honors Colonel Sanders. The event included games, vendors, costume contests and more. Addison Stives, 7 months Chad Rogers sings Chicken costume contest winner Ava Stapp Clayton Lindsay and legless lizzard Colonel Fest Colonel Fest 2 Fern Sweeney petting bull Kenzie Richardson, 9, feeds llama Maverick Messer face painted by Madison Skinner Sanders Look a Like contest Siler Leatherworks sweets Syreeta Meadows face painted by Saiheron Preciado-Meza VFW Watching reptile show Staff TagsColonel Fest 2026Colonel Sanders Previous articleNight Work Begins on I-75 in Whitley County SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Night Work Begins on I-75 in Whitley County Whitley County man sentenced to nearly 16 years for meth trafficking case Rockholds man sentenced in Whitley Co. burglary case Lawsuits Marriage Licenses More like thisRelated Night Work Begins on I-75 in Whitley County Staff - April 16, 2026 The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 Office advises motorists... Whitley County man sentenced to nearly 16 years for meth trafficking case Mark White - April 15, 2026 A federal judge sentenced a man to nearly 16... Rockholds man sentenced in Whitley Co. burglary case Mark White - April 15, 2026 Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou has sentenced a Rockholds... Lawsuits Mark White - April 15, 2026 Arivo Acceptance LLC vs. Dustin Wolfe – complaint upon...