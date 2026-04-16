Night Work Begins on I-75 in Whitley County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 Office advises motorists that work will begin Thursday night, April 16 on Interstate 75 in Whitley County.

Crews will be performing high friction surface treatment along I-75 from mile points 0 to 11 in both northbound and southbound lanes.

Work will occur from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and traffic will be altered during this time, with lane closures in place.

The project is expected to last approximately one month, depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.