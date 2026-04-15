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Whitley County man sentenced to nearly 16 years for meth trafficking case

By: Mark White

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A federal judge sentenced a man to nearly 16 years in federal prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in Whitley County in 2024.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Rockholds man sentenced in Whitley Co. burglary case

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Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou has sentenced a Rockholds...

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Arivo Acceptance LLC vs. Dustin Wolfe – complaint upon...

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Marriage Licenses 0
Miranda Denise West, 32, of Williamsburg, a general clerk,...

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