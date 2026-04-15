Whitley County man sentenced to nearly 16 years for meth trafficking case

A federal judge sentenced a man to nearly 16 years in federal prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in Whitley County in 2024.



Please Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us