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Corbin approves new sign for Arena

By: Mark White

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The entrance for the Corbin Arena is getting a new LED sign at the bottom of Arena Drive hill.

During its regular monthly meeting Monday, the Corbin City Commission opened three bids for a new sign and accepted a $68,903 bid from Southeastern Signs.

“Hallelujah, we got a new sign at the Arena,” noted Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus.

Last month, the Corbin City Commission approved a new contract with Pepsi to continue supplying beverages for the Corbin Arena. In the new contract, Pepsi agreed to donate $50,000 towards the new Arena sign.

Information Technology Manager Josh Hunt said the sign will be accessed via cellphone signal using Verizon towers.

The current sign is being replaced for several reasons, not the least of which is parts are no longer being produced for it and it is difficult to find people to service it.

Last year, the Corbin City Commission advertised for bids to replace the existing sign but did not receive any bids.

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