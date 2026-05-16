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Corbin High School Redhound Choirs presents “Dreamscapes”

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Concert Choir

The Corbin High School Redhound Choirs presented their spring concert, “Dreamscapes,” on May 11 at the Betty Hamilton Center for the Arts ahead of the group’s upcoming Disney performance later this month.

Director Nick Hibbard

Directed by Nick Hibbard, the performance featured the Concert Choir with songs like “A Million Dreams,” from the Greatest Showman and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and the Chamber Choir performing songs like “Dream On” by Aerosmith. The songs centered around the theme of dreams.

Hibbard told the audience the concert theme was created after Disney guidelines prevented the choir from performing Disney songs during the trip.

Chamber Choir

Hibbard also highlighted the choir’s growth since the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing Corbin High School will return to three choirs next year due to increased participation.

 

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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