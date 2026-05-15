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W’burg board members approve resignation of Allan Steely

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The Williamsburg Board of Education has a new vacancy.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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W’burg a possible test location for student loan forgiveness resource

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Williamsburg residents owe nearly $30 million in student loan...

Legislators discuss funding and road projects during Chamber breakfast

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Representative Nick Wilson, Representative Tom O’Dell Smith and Senate...

Two firefighters uninjured during Lily blaze, caused undetermined

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Laurel County officials have not yet determined the cause...

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