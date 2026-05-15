News W’burg board members approve resignation of Allan Steely By: Leeann Fragosa Date: May 15, 2026 The Williamsburg Board of Education has a new vacancy. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Leeann Fragosa Tagsboard member Allan Steelyvacancy for positionWilliamsburg Board of Education Previous articleLegislators discuss funding and road projects during Chamber breakfastNext articleW’burg a possible test location for student loan forgiveness resource SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular W’burg a possible test location for student loan forgiveness resource Legislators discuss funding and road projects during Chamber breakfast Two firefighters uninjured during Lily blaze, caused undetermined SEEK funding will remain flat City Commission approves moving money into Corbin Center Special Project Account More like thisRelated W’burg a possible test location for student loan forgiveness resource Mark White - May 15, 2026 Williamsburg residents owe nearly $30 million in student loan... Legislators discuss funding and road projects during Chamber breakfast Leeann Fragosa - May 15, 2026 Representative Nick Wilson, Representative Tom O’Dell Smith and Senate... Two firefighters uninjured during Lily blaze, caused undetermined Mark White - May 15, 2026 Laurel County officials have not yet determined the cause... SEEK funding will remain flat Leeann Fragosa - May 15, 2026 The Corbin Board of Education received a final legislative...