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Williamsburg planning community picnic

By: Mark White

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Williamsburg is making plans to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

During its regular monthly meeting Monday, the Williamsburg City Council approved a resolution supporting the United States semi-quincentennial.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said there will be a parade in conjunction with the Fourth of July.

“One of the big things that we are going to have in July is an old-fashioned town picnic. The Hunt & The Harvest is going to get with us. We are going to be downtown. We are going to have some games for the kids and some bouncy stuff. We are going to just do an old-fashioned town picnic,” Harrison said.

Councilwoman Laurel Jeffries West suggested having a contest to see who can spit a watermelon seed the furthest.

“We might do that,” Harrison replied.

 

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