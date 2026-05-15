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SEEK funding will remain flat

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The Corbin Board of Education received a final legislative update from Superintendent Travis Wilder during its May 7 meeting, including discussion of the financial impacts of House Bill (HB) 500 and upcoming summer renovation projects at Corbin High School.

Wilder said HB 500 resulted in Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding remaining flat,

The district gets approximately $40 per student from SEEK funding.

“That’s a lot of hardship on all the districts,” said Wilder. “People are having to make cuts and so this board’s been very conservative.”

Wilder commended the board for maintaining a stable budget in recent years.

Wilder also noted districts are preparing for increasing fuel and transportation costs.

“We have a plan for that,” said Wilder.

Wilder also informed the board about summer projects at Corbin High School, including resurfacing work on the track and tennis courts.

“That area will be off limits starting May 23rd,” said Wilder.

Wilder noted it would remain off limits through the summer into late July.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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