Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

W’burg BOE approves new insurance plan

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

The Williamsburg Board of Education approved a new insurance plan with Houchens Insurance Group (HIG) which officials say could significantly reduce out-of-pocket costs following storm or water damage claims.

According to David Livingston with HIG, insurance carriers began increasing wind and hail deductibles following severe storms and tornadoes throughout Kentucky in recent years.

“Each year, those have seemed to have grown,” said Livingston.

Livingston explained the new plan with Obsidian Insurance lowers the wind deductible from $100,000 to $10,000. The hail deductible would remain at $100,000 per address, while the water deductible would decrease from $50,000 to $10,000.

“Going with Obsidian saves you $40,000 if it’s a water damage claim,” said Livingston. “If it’s a wind claim, it saves you $90,000.”

The Obsidian quote also includes cyber coverage, which the district did not have previously.

Livingston informed the board members Obsidian Insurance is an A-minus rated carrier focusing on financial strength.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Whitley Co. salt domes under construction

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Whitley Co. salt domes under construction

Gray Hawkins Gray Hawkins -
A Whitley County Detention Center inmate work crew is...

CPL summer reading program kicks off Friday

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
If you are a parent who is looking for...

East Bernstadt man pleads not guilty to reported assault of four police officers

Mark White Mark White -
An East Bernstadt man has pleaded not guilty to...

Corbin event round-up

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
As the weather heats up, so do the events...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Whitley Co. salt domes under construction

News 0
A Whitley County Detention Center inmate work crew is...

CPL summer reading program kicks off Friday

News 0
If you are a parent who is looking for...

East Bernstadt man pleads not guilty to reported assault of four police officers

News 0
An East Bernstadt man has pleaded not guilty to...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.