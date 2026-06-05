Moonbow Nights event makes return to downtown Corbin

After a multi-year pause following the COVID-19 pandemic, Moonbow Nights officially returned to downtown Corbin on May 28 with live music and local vendors.

The event featured local artists including Kellene Turner and April Schweiss.

Josh Teague opened the evening’s performances before Sydney Adams took the stage with a full band. Adams is a Corbin High School alumnus.

Attendees enjoyed music while visiting businesses throughout downtown Corbin.

The event will continue the last Thursday of each month throughout the summer.