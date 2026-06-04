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CPL summer reading program kicks off Friday

By: Leeann Fragosa

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If you are a parent who is looking for ways to keep your children engaged and learning while school is out, or someone hoping to get back into the reading habit, the Corbin Public Library (CPL) will kick off its 2026 Summer Reading program this Friday.

The program, titled “Unearth a Story” is dinosaur-themed and will feature seven weeks of activities planned for all ages, along with weekly prizes tailored to each age group.

The kick-off event on Friday will feature all day sign-ups and free ice cream from 4 – 6 p.m. for those interested in participating. Participants can also sign up online at corbinkylibrary.org or in person throughout the summer.

Each completed challenge, event attended and amount of reading will count toward raffle entries for a grand prize at the end of the summer.

A pool party for participants is planned for Aug. 2 to wrap up the program.

“We are very excited about this year’s program,” said Program Coordinator Nikki Hancock. “It is a fantastic way for the community to get involved and enjoy everything the library has to offer.” The program ends on July 29.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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