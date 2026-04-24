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Corbin Tourism offers feedback to McDaniels Marketing

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission reviewed the first round of logo concepts presented by McDaniels Marketing and discussed feedback to guide its ongoing rebranding project during its April 14 meeting.

Board members reviewed three initial concepts but agreed none of the designs were ready to advance without further refinement.

Executive Director Emily Roberts informed the board the designs were still concepts and could be refined based on feedback.

“Typically, what the process looks like is they give us concepts, and then we select one that we like the best, and then we just continue to refine it,” said Roberts. “These are still just concepts. These are not finished projects.”

Board members agreed the logo should reflect Corbin’s identity, highlighting its downtown businesses and the friendly people in Corbin.

Several members found some designs too abstract, while others flagged concerns about color choices and visual elements that could be misinterpreted.

The board agreed to provide more targeted feedback, identifying specific elements they liked or disliked, before the next round of revisions.

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Leeann Fragosa
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