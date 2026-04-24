Randall Keith Webb, age 62, of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 20, 2026, at U.K. Medical Center. He was born November 26, 1963, in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Randall is preceded in death by his father, Lewis Webb; mother, Dorothy (Powers) Webb; brothers, Pete Webb, Richard Webb, Michael Webb; and brother-in-law, Glen Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Gibson) Webb; son, James Gerber and wife Shiresse; daughters, Julie Monday and husband Scotty, Braylee Webb; grandchildren, Jaylen Gerber, Dakota Monday, Owen Gerber, River Monday, Hayden Monday, Gracin Gerber, Jersee Gerber; great-grandchildren, Letty, Brynlee, Micah, Rylan, Bodhi; brothers, William Webb, Timmy Webb, Harold Webb; sisters, Irma Hamblin and Gary Cosby, Sherry Wilson, Donna Metzler, Rhonda Webb; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, April 23, and burial followed in the Fonde Church of God Cemetery with Rev. Adam Gulley officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.