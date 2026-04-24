Myrna Lois (Rhoden) Arnstadt, age 64, of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at home. She was born July 24, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois.

Myrna is preceded in death by her fatther, Harold Rhoden; mother, Ola Faye (Miller) Rhoden; and brother, Harold Rhoden, Jr.

She is survived by her partner of twenty-seven years, Charles Kelly Fredricks; sons, Richard Leach, Michael Arnstadt; daughter, Elizabeth Leach and Darrell Lynch; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Blaylock, Alexander Blaylock, Laurel Arnstadt, Margo Arnstadt, Charlotte Arnstadt; brothers, Joseph Rhoden, Ryne Rhoden and wife Shelly; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Friday, April 24, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside service will be at 11 am on Saturday, April 25, at the Lot Cemetery with Bro. Gage Hyslope officiating.

Burial will follow in Lot Cemetery on Lot Mud Creek Rd.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.