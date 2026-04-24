Two-time cancer survivor uses storytelling to share experiences at Rotary Club

A two-time cancer survivor uses poetry and storytelling to share her experiences during the Rotary Club April 16 meeting.

Guest speaker Susan Mitchell talked about more than navigating cancer. She also shared about the loss of her 23-year-old son in 2014.

“I think we all in this room have one thing in common,” said Rotarian Milly Burkhart when introducing Mitchell. “All of us, if it’s not been a family member, a loved one, a friend, someone that we know who’s been touched by cancer.”

Mitchell has written four books in her lifetime. She brought two of them to share with Rotarians: “Twice in a Lifetime” and “Snapshots.”

In 2014, Mitchell’s son died from heroin overdose.

“All the parents in here know you never get over that,” said Mitchell.

After his death, Mitchell moved in with her mother. Only eight months separated her son’s death and her first cancer diagnosis.

“The hardest thing about having cancer the first time was telling my mother I had it,” said Mitchell. Her mom was 82 years old at the time.

Mitchell was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, which she describes as an aggressive cancer. She underwent chemotherapy and radiation, explaining she became “really sick.” She eventually needed to be hospitalized for ten days for sepsis.

She expressed gratitude for the workers who helped her remain calm and properly informed her during her experience. She finished chemotherapy and radiation around Thanksgiving.

The second time she was diagnosed was in 2021 following a routine mammogram.

“That wasn’t as bad,” said Mitchell. “I just had radiation.”

Mitchell used writing to cope with her experiences and process the reality of cancer, not only for herself but for others experiencing it.

“A lot of people don’t understand some of the things that happen or some of the thoughts that crosses the person’s mind,” said Mitchell.

During the meeting, she read a couple of poems touching on themes of fear and perspective.

In one poem, she described how meaningless small talk may seem when someone is facing a life-threatening illness. She questioned what truly matters.

She also emphasized that cancer impacts more than just the individual.

“I am not the only one suffering. I am not the only one with cancer,” Mitchell read. “My family, they have it with me.”

You can email susan.jolynn.mitchell@gmail.com for information about her books.