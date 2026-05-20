Menu
Search
Subscribe
Legal Notices

Legal Notices for 5-20-2026

By: Jennifer Benfield

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Jennifer Benfield
Jennifer Benfield
Previous article
Grand Jury indicts in two vehicular homicide cases
Next article
East Bernstadt man indicted for allegedly raping two children

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Corbin man indicted by grand juries in two counties after reported police chases

Mark White Mark White -
A Corbin man, who allegedly led police on a...

Man indicted in W.D. Bryants robbery

Mark White Mark White -
A Burgin man is facing a nine-count indictment in...

Republican candidates appearances leading to election, Barr wins overall

Mark White Mark White -
Leading up to the election, the two leading Republican...

East Bernstadt man indicted for allegedly raping two children

Mark White Mark White -
The Laurel County Grand Jury indicted an East Bernstadt...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Corbin man indicted by grand juries in two counties after reported police chases

News 0
A Corbin man, who allegedly led police on a...

Man indicted in W.D. Bryants robbery

News 0
A Burgin man is facing a nine-count indictment in...

Republican candidates appearances leading to election, Barr wins overall

Headline 0
Leading up to the election, the two leading Republican...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.