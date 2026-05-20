Republican candidates appearances leading to election, Barr wins overall

Leading up to the election, the two leading Republican candidates to replace Mitch McConnell as U.S. senator both made stopping in Whitley County a priority.

Andy Barr stopped at Sanders Park Monday to speak to a crowd of supporters while former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron made a campaign appearance on May 13 at Williamsburg City Hall.

Election results show that Barr won Whitley County with 3,810 votes, which was 64 percent of the total votes.

He was the overall winner in the Republican Primary statewide with 60 percent of the vote. Barr will square off against Democratic nominee Charles Booker in the November General Election.