Larry Joe Smith, age 69, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at home. He was born July 1, 1956, in Jellico, Tennessee. Larry spent many years working at Kentucky Freightliner before retiring. He was a wonderful guitar player and musician. Larry was also a proud member of the U.S. Navy in the early 1970’s, where he served on the U.S. Naval Ship the Sample.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Harold Smith; mother, Elsie Mae (Ayers) Silcox; and brother, Kenneth Powers.

He is survived by daughter, Heather Marie Brock and husband Kristopher; ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Cynthia Brock; sisters, Kimberly Burns and husband David, Melissa Valentine and husband Joe; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.

No services are planned at this time.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.