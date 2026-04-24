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Obituaries

Kyle Daniel Lambdin

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Kyle Daniel Lambdin, age 32, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in an automobile accident. He was born January 19, 1994, in Jellico, Tennessee.
Kyle is preceded in death by brother, Kyle Stoerger; grandparents, James and Lois Lambdin, Harry Adams; and mother-in-law Brenda Hicks.
He is survived by his children, Carter, Ty, and Eleanor; fiancée, Angelica Longworth; father, Michael Lambdin; mother, Sharon (Adams) Lambdin; granny, Geneva Miller; brother, Keith Lambdin and wife Tiffany; sisters, Amanda Lambdin, Maranda Lambin and Austin Elliott; nieces and nephews, Aubrey Lambdin, Nephateria and Luke Williams, Mikaela and Austin Gibson, Austin and Crista Branham, Eden and Nick Lowe, Little Keith Lambdin, Jayvin Lambdin, Tristan Stoerger, Everleigh Lambdin; and a host of great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, special friends and family to mourn his passing.
No services are planned at this time.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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