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Commission takes first steps to annex Lincoln Avenue

By: Mark White

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The Corbin City Commission took the first steps Monday to annex a street on the old King’s Truck Stop property into the city limits.

During Monday’s regular monthly meeting, the commission approved a request from Baxmax LLC to take in Lincoln Avenue as an official city street.

The commission also held the first reading of an ordinance annexing the street. The speed limit will be set at 25 mph.

There must be a second reading of the ordinance before it can take effect.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus called this a “first step.”

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Mark White
Mark White
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