State legislators secure funding for Whitley Co. jail and airport

Additional state funding for the Whitley County Detention Center expansion, funding to renovate the old Williamsburg Post Office, money to lengthen the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport and funding to replace a Williamsburg water tank was set aside by the Kentucky General Assembly during its recent session.

“We’ve had a very exciting legislative session. Both Senator Robert Stivers and Rep. Nick Wilson have really gotten some projects through the budget session that are going to make some significant impacts in Whitley County,” said Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr.

Through HB 900, the General Assembly allocated $6.4 million to the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport to support the runway addition.

“Our airport has the room to grow to the largest in this region in terms of runway length. Most all the other airports have grown up around them, so they don’t have room for runway extensions to that kind of length, or they didn’t have the space to begin as you get into Eastern Kentucky and the mountains,” White said.

He said the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport is 5,500 feet but has room to expand to 8,000 feet.

“They are looking at a major expansion there,” White said. “This part of the project has largely been talked about and encouraged by Senator Stivers. He has been in some national meetings, and he thinks there are some real opportunities for economic development at the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport,” White noted.

The airport has approximately 1,400 landings annually.

The Kentucky General Assembly also allocated $1.5 million for the City of Williamsburg for replacement of a water tank through HB 900.

Innovation hub

Wilson was also able to get $950,000 for a renovation to turn the old post office into an innovation hub. It will be a project involving the University of the Cumberlands and all the schools to teach young people and provide them with some resources, like meeting rooms.

This funding will cover about half the costs.

White said the county previously had a grant to pay for the other portion of the work. This grant expired, but the county plans to reapply for it again.

“If we are able to get that re-awarded, then that will be a 100 percent paid for project. You are taking a historic building that people have wanted to see something happen with for several years. We are going to be able to turn it into something that is positive and helping teach skills to youth that they can use to start businesses and grow businesses,” White said.

Jail expansion funding

The General Assembly allocated $1.5 million in additional funding for the 100-bed addition to the Whitley County Detention Center. Two years ago, the General Assembly allocated $7.5 million for the expansion.

Construction is currently underway.

The footers have been completed and work on the subgrade utilities, which will go under the concrete slab, is underway. In addition, road work is starting on a new entrance to the detention center, which is being built on land that White donated for the project.

Project construction is budgeted for $10 million. The total project costs with design work and all is about $11.5 million.

White noted building onto a jail is unbelievably costly with concrete, steel and the labor to do concrete and steel work being especially costly.

“A jail is all concrete and steel,” White said estimating the costs for concrete and steel have probably doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In addition to the state funding, White said the county previously set aside some funding for the project.

White said the $7.5 million from the state and the county’s funding for the project have been put into interest bearing accounts. Any interest will go towards paying the project cost.

With this newest round of state funding, White said the county will be close to paying for the project as they go.

“This will be a big win for the county to be able to have those extra 100 beds for overcrowding,” White said.

After the expansion is complete, McCreary County plans to start housing their prisoners in Whitley County. Currently, they are driving those prisoners all the way to the Knox County Detention Center. This is about an 80-minute drive each way.

By comparison, the drive from the Whitley County Detention Center to the McCreary County Court of Justice is only 20-25 minutes.

White added McCreary County has been a big part of this project as moving their inmates closer to home will make it easier for family members to visit inmates and reduce transportation costs for McCreary County.

White noted many experts say you need to have 300 beds for a detention center to be efficient and the addition will put Whitley County at 284 beds.

“We are hoping this sets us up in the future for the jail not to be as big a financial burden as it has been the last couple of decades really,” White added.

“I am proud to see these significant investments returning to Whitley County to strengthen our local infrastructure,” Wilson said. “From ensuring a reliable water supply to enhancing the capabilities of our regional airport and fostering growth at the new innovation hub, these projects represent a multi-faceted approach to our community’s future.”

Other projects underway

In addition, White noted the county has several other projects underway, which aren’t related to the latest session of the Kentucky General Assembly, such as construction of a second bath house at the Whitley County Fairgrounds.

Funding has already been secured for this project.

A local engineer, Tyler Jones, has been meeting with the county about trying to do a couple of applications for some bridge funding work.

White said some FEMA funded projects for Kensee Hollow and Tackett Creek have been slowed due to the government shutdown.