Assist with federal arrest warrant leads to local charges

What started out as helping another agency serve a federal arrest warrant ended up resulting in the execution of two search warrants at a Corbin home and the arrest of five people on felony drug charges. Two of those five people were also arrested for burglary and possession of a gun by a convicted felon among other offenses.



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