Legal Notices Legal Notices for 4-29-2026 By: Jennifer Benfield Date: April 29, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Jennifer Benfield Previous articleMaster Commissioner Sales 4-29-2026Next articleAssist with federal arrest warrant leads to local charges SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Assist with federal arrest warrant leads to local charges Master Commissioner Sales 4-29-2026 Helen (Walker) Melton 2026 May Primary Election – Meet the Candidates Lawsuits More like thisRelated Assist with federal arrest warrant leads to local charges Mark White - April 29, 2026 What started out as helping another agency serve a... Master Commissioner Sales 4-29-2026 Jennifer Benfield - April 29, 2026 MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders... Helen (Walker) Melton Linda Carpenter - April 29, 2026 Helen (Walker) Melton, age 79, of Jellico, Tennessee passed... 2026 May Primary Election – Meet the Candidates Jennifer K. Perkins - April 29, 2026