Master Commissioner Sales 4-29-2026

MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES

In order to comply with the orders of the Whitley Circuit Court, the Master Commissioner will sell the property described in the following action(s) on THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2026 at the hour of 12:00 noon, at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

For each sale- individually: The said property shall be sold to raise the amounts hereinafter set forth, together with interest and the costs of the action, and upon the (unless otherwise indicated) following terms and conditions.

(A) AT THE TIME OF SALE THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL EITHER PAY CASH OR MAKE A DEPOSIT OF 10% OF THE PURCHASE PRICE WITH THE BALANCE ON CREDIT FOR THIRTY (30) DAYS. In the event the successful bidder desires or elects to credit the balance, he or she will be required to post bond and furnish an acceptable surety thereon. Said bond shall be for the unpaid purchase price and bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid in full, and shall have the force and effect of a judgment. The bond interest rate charged on any unpaid balance is listed for each case shown in Upcoming Sales.

(B) The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the (2026) year and all subsequent years after this sale. All other delinquent taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser within ten (10) days from the date of sale.

(C) The property shall otherwise be sold free and clear of any right, title, and interest of all parties to the action and of their liens and encumbrances thereon, excepting easements and restrictions of record in the Whitley County Court Clerk’s Office and such right of redemption as may exist in favor of the United States of America or the defendant(s).

(D) If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014).

THE FOLLOWING PROPERTIES WILL BE SOLD:

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-342: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS.MARK E. THIBAULT, ET AL, DEFENDANTS. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 5, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum of $217,272.47 plus interest at the rate of 4.00000 percent per annum from July 1, 2024, together with amounts for late fees and assessments, advancements for protection of the property including but not limited to taxes and insurance, escrow advances, and attorney fees for a total amount of $243,552.63 as of December 1, 2025. There is a 2012 Fleetwood Sandlwd manufactured/mobile home that is converted to real estate and will be included with the real property. Property Address: 116 Feather Creek Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769. Parcel/Map ID#: 097-00-00-013.00

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COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 2, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-180: CHILDERS HOLDINGS, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. THE 307 ANDREWS STREET TRUST, ET AL, DEFENDANTS. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 23, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum for certificate of delinquency for 2023 Tax Bill in the original sum of $118.99, plus interest @ $1.19 per month x 8 months for the amount of $9.52; plus administrative fee in the amount of $115.00; plus prelitigation attorney fees in the amount of $118.00; plus litigation attorney fees in the amount of $1,500.00; plus flat fee including filing fees and costs; for a current amount due of $1,861.51. Property Address: 307 Andrews Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 137-40-19-001.00

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COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-416: MID SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, PLAINTIFF, VS.KAREN D. BROCK, ET AL, DEFENDANTS. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 5, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum for certificate of delinquency for 2015 Tax Bill in the original sum of $95.07, plus accrued interest in the amount of $107.35 through February 2026, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney fees in the amount of $95.07; the sum for certificate of delinquency for 2016 Tax Bill in the original sum of $95.31, plus accrued interest in the amount of $95.95 through February 2026, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney’s fees in the amount of $47.90; the sum for certificate of delinquency for 2017 Tax Bill in the original sum of $96.06, plus accrued interest in the amount of $85.44 through February 2026, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney fees in the amount of $0.00, as well as court costs of $3,264.12 and a reasonable attorney’s fees expended herein the amount of $2,000.00, for a total as of the date of judgment being $6,328.39. Property Address: S Hwy 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Parcel/Map ID#: 152-00-00-067.00

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COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. I, CIVIL ACTION NO. 24-CI-352: BG48, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. CHERYL PROESSEL, ET AL, DEFENDANTS. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on March 3, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum for certificate of delinquency for 2019 Tax Bill in the original sum of $302.82, plus accrued interest in the amount of $166.51 through March 30, 2026, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney fees in the amount of $302.82; the sum for certificate of delinquency for 2020 Tax Bill in the original sum of $305.52, plus accrued interest in the amount of $171.09 through March 30, 2026, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney’s fees in the amount of $151.41; the sum for certificate of delinquency for 2021 Tax Bill in the original sum of $301.68, plus accrued interest in the amount of $132.74 through March 30, 2026, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney fees in the amount of $4.05, as well as litigation fees costs of $2,102.65, and a reasonable attorney’s fees the amount of $3,000.00, for a total as of the date of judgment being $7,286.29 minus a payment of $2,211.46 for a total due of $5,074.83. Property Address: 407 Vandorn Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 137-40-03-001.00

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COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 2, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-113: Tax Brake, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Steven Yoakum, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on February 20, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum for certificate of delinquency for 2021 Tax Bill in the original sum of $267.97, plus accrued interest in the amount of $115.23 through February 28, 2026, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney fees in the amount of $267.97; the sum for certificate of delinquency for 2022 Tax Bill in the original sum of $262.88, plus accrued interest in the amount of $78.86 through February 28, 2026, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney’s fees in the amount of $53.59; the sum for certificate of delinquency for 2023 Tax Bill in the original sum of $260.42, plus accrued interest in the amount of $46.88 through February 28, 2026, plus an administrative fee of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney fees in the amount of $80.39, as well as litigation fees costs of $1,453.85, and a reasonable attorney’s fees the amount of $2,250.00, for a total as of the date of judgment being $5,483.04. Property Address: Little Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Parcel/Map ID#: 115-00-00-022.00

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COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 2, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-547: Hillcrest Nursing Home of Corbin, Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Michael Davidson, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 23, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum of $52,281.78 as of September 8, 2025, plus interest at the rate of 6% per annum until date of judgment and thereafter at the maximum judgment rate until paid. Property Address: 601 West 6th Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 137-20-26-005.00

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Dated this 21st day of April, 2026.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P. O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702

PHONE: 606-528-0616