Helen (Walker) Melton, age 79, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 27, 2026, at home. She was born April 24, 1947, in Jellico, Tennessee.

Helen is preceded in death by husband, Tom Melton; father, Roscoe Walker; mother, Julia (McCulley) Walker; brothers, Russell, David and Henry Walker; sisters, Mary Artzer, and Patsy Hatfield.

She is survived by sons, Larry Lee Huddleston, Frank Huddleston; daughter, Charlotte Bennett; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Douglas and husband Billy; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

No services are planned at this time.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.