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James (Jim) Blankenship

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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James (Jim) Blankenship, beloved educator, coach, and family man, passed away on May 1, 2026.
A graduate of Cumberland College and recipient of a Master’s Degree in Education from Union College, Jim dedicated his life to shaping the minds of young students. His passion for knowledge was only surpassed by his enthusiasm for the sport, leading him to coach within the Whitley County School District for over 40 years. Jim was known for his unwavering commitment to his students, both on and off the field.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Katie Blankenship; and their loving son, Thor (Cassidy) Blankenship. He is also survived by his siblings, Carl (Vicki) Hill, Lois (Dempsie) Holt, and Shirley (Dan) Cox. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he loved and those he inspired throughout his life.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Royal Hill and Pauline Laudermilk.
Visitation will be held at the Croley Funeral Home, located at 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Thursday, May 7, beginning at 2:00 PM.
The funeral service will follow at the same location at 4:00 PM. We invite all those who knew and loved Jim to join us in celebrating his life and honoring his memory. Please leave memories and upload photos on the memorial page as a tribute to Jim’s enduring spirit.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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