Unemployment rates increase in January 2026

Unemployment rates increased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell, and McCreary counties between December of 2025 and January of 2026, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate increased from 3.7 percent in December 2025 to 4.4 percent in January 2026. Whitley County’s January 2026 unemployment rate was 1.3 percent lower than the January 2025 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.5 percent in December 2025 to 5.3 percent in January 2026. Laurel County’s January 2026 unemployment rate was 1.3 percent lower than the January 2025 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.7 percent in December 2025 to 5.5 percent in January 2026. Knox County’s January 2026 unemployment rate was 2.0 percent lower than the January 2025 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.9 percent in December 2025 to 5.7 percent in January 2026. Bell County’s January 2026 unemployment rate was 2.0 percent lower than the January 2025 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6 percent in December 2025 to 6.1 percent in January 2026. McCreary County’s January 2026 unemployment rate was 0.8 percent lower than the January 2025 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate increased from 3.5 percent in December 2025 to 4.4 percent in January 2026. Kentucky’s January 2026 unemployment rate was 0.8 percent lower than the January 2025 unemployment rate.

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties between January 2025 and January 2026, according to KYSTATS.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.2 percent. It was followed by Todd County, 3.3 percent; Fayette County, 3.5 percent; Jessamine and Scott counties, 3.6 percent each; and Bourbon, Campbell, Graves, Harrison, Kenton and Oldham counties, 3.7 percent each.

Wolfe County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.3 percent. It was followed by Lewis County, 8.8 percent; Magoffin County, 8.7 percent; Elliott County, 8.3 percent; Carter County, 7.6 percent; Martin County, 7.3 percent; Menifee County, 7.2 percent; Lawrence County, 6.8 percent; Jackson County, 6.6 percent; and Breathitt County, 6.4 percent.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 15,945 people with 15,240 employed and 705 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,075,322 people with 1,983,971 employed and 91,351 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.