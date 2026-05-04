Howard Hubbs, age 63, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away on May 1, 2026, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Born in Covington, Kentucky, Howard grew up in Williamsburg and spent most of his life there.

A proud veteran, Howard served his country as a Green Beret with the 10th Special Forces Group in the United States Army. After his military service, he returned home to Williamsburg and worked at Firestone Industrial Products for 30 years.

Howard was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved to hunt and fish, often spending time in the outdoors, where he felt most at peace. He had a deep appreciation for music and movies, and he cherished nothing more than sharing laughter, stories, and good times with friends and family. Howard was a devoted Christian, and he found great comfort in his faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Maxine Hubbs; and his brother, David Little.

Howard is survived by his loving partner, Cathy Croley; his daughter, Racquel Hubbs Hawley, and son-in-law, William Hawley; his bonus daughter, Bettina Torres; his grandchildren, Lochlyn and River Hawley, Kyle (Brooklyn) Davis, and Leandro Torres; his sister, Miranda (David) Binkley; his brother, Bo Hubbs; his aunts, JoAnn Brown, Adalee Bailey, and Duredith Strong; numerous cousins; and his lifelong friend, Mike Baird. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, May 4, at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at Ellison Funeral Home, at 1:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at Highland Park Cemetery. Howard’s warm smile, quiet strength, and love for his friends and family will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

American Legion Post 88 Corbin, KY, will conduct military graveside honors.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.