Letta Vanover, age 87, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, May 1, 2026, at her home. She was born March 11, 1939 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Clyde and Artie Sullivan Meadors. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Vanover; one daughter, Karen Keith; and one son, Gregory Scott Vanover.

She is survived by her six children, Rita Keith (Boyd) of Williamsburg, KY, Rickey Vanover (Brenda) of Williamsburg, KY, Wilma Kay Fore (Wade) of Williamsburg, KY, Robert Terry Vanover (Judy) of Williamsburg, KY, Donna Woods (Keith) of Duff, TN, Johnny Eugene Vanover of Williamsburg, KY; son-in-law, Jesse Keith of Williamsburg, KY; 20 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 6, at Pleasant Hill Church of God with Rev. Roger Meadors and Rev. Bill Meadors officiating.

Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6:00 – 9:00 PM Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Pleasant Hill Church of God.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.