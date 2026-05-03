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Pilot celebrates remodel completion with donation to local school

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The Pilot location in Williamsburg is celebrating its full remodel with a $10,000 donation to Whitley County School District to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

The donation will help expand hands-on learning for students, according to Superintendent John Siler.

“This investment will allow our district to expand innovative learning opportunities and better equip our students with the skills they need for the future,” said Siler.

The donation comes through Pilot’s Miles of Good initiative, which focuses on education, safety and veterans.

The Williamsburg location is part of the company’s nationwide “New Horizons” initiative.

The updated store includes a modern design, a new kitchen, three self-checkout stations and an updated deli area with grab-and-go options. The store also features improved beverage selections, refreshed restrooms and showers and upgraded laundry facilities.

The site is among the first to feature Pilot’s new “Pilot Eats Express” concept and will offer grab-and-go options such as pizza, chicken wings and tenders.

To mark the reopening, Pilot is offering limited-time discounts on fuel and in-store food purchases through May 5.

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Leeann Fragosa
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