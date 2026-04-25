Barr, Cameron addresss Lincoln Club banquet

Much of the Fifth District Lincoln Club Banquet Saturday night was spent honoring Kentucky’s longest serving U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who is retiring at the end of the year.

However, the crowd of nearly 400 Republican Party faithful also took a few minutes to hear from two of McConnell’s would be successors U.S. Congressman Andy Barr and former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who will be squaring off in the May 19 Republican Primary along with 10 other candidates.