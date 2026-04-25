City hears concerns about speeding

A local couple asked the Corbin City Commission for help Monday regarding speeders, particularly folks driving down Roy Kidd Avenue. Then there is also the matter of GPS devices sending semi-trucks down Christian Street where they are frequently getting stuck at the intersection with Roy Kidd Avenue.

During Monday’s monthly Corbin City Commission meeting, the commission heard from Andy Dunn and his wife, Kim Dunn, regarding the Roy Kidd Avenue issues.

The couple has lived on Roy Kidd Avenue for 30 years. They are people you frequently will see sitting on their porch, so they know a little something about the issue.

“It is getting to be a problem where people are actually picking up speed going over the bridge up to maybe 50 mph,” Andy Dunn told the commission.

“When they hit the bottom on the hill, they are sparking. It is that fast,” Kim Dunn added.

She said their concern with summer coming up is people, specifically kids, walking or on motorized bicycles or skateboards. There are also a lot of transient people using that street to walk to the library to recharge their cellphones.

“We are really afraid somebody is going to get injured or killed,” Kim Dunn said.

Andy Dunn said neighbors have also slammed on their brakes when trying to back out of their driveways due to speeding vehicles going down the street.

“The police do a great job monitoring, but they can’t be there 24/7. It is mainly in the evenings,” Andy Dunn said.

In addition, there is the semi-truck issue.

Many times, the trucks are striking the corner light pole and going into the yard of the Dunn’s neighbors across the street.

“Some people literally have to back up straight all the way back to Master Street,” Andy Dunn added.

Corbin City Commissioner Brandon Shepherd noted many of the semi drivers are probably beer distributors trying to get downtown.

Corbin City Manager Scott Williamson said the police department can increase its patrols on the street to address the speeding problem, but he has no idea how to address the GPS issue.

He noted the issue of GPS sending semi-trucks down the wrong roads is one that is happening all over the place.

Dunn asked if the city could place some no-thru signs for trucks.

Williamson said the city can look into doing this, but it will have to study about where to place those signs.