Upcoming Lights Out Dinner in the Dark event

What would it be like to eat dinner without being able to see? That is the question behind the upcoming Lights Out: Dinner in the Dark, a blindfolded dining experience hosted by The Freeman Foundation and Baptist Health Corbin to raise awareness and funds for autism-related causes.

The event invites attendees to put on a blindfold and eat an entire meal of baked spaghetti, salad and dessert without sight.

“We wanted to give people that experience of doing a daily activity without one of their senses,” said Organizer Travis Freeman.

For Freeman, the event is deeply personal.

At age 12, he lost his sight due to a severe sinus infection known as cavernous sinus thrombosis.

“In less than 48 hours, I went from perfect 20/20 vision to no vision at all,” said Freeman. “I had to learn how to live life in the dark.”

Drawing on his own journey and the stories of others, Freeman hopes attendees will leave with a new perspective.

“I hope they can somewhat understand what it is like for a person who has a disability to carry out daily tasks and just for them to be more aware,” said Freeman. “Not just of people with disabilities that are around them but of their capabilities.”

Freeman also hopes to shine a light on the local autism community and connect families with available resources.

“Our area has a pretty extensive autism community,” said Freeman. “We just want people to be aware of that. For people who are a family working through this diagnosis, we really want to help them and let them know there are resources out there.”

UK Basketball Champion and minister Cameron Mills, along with his wife Susan Mills, an author and creator of My Autism Tribe will serve as speakers for the event.

“Most people in Kentucky know Cameron of his history with Kentucky basketball, but they don’t know that he is a stepdad to a child with autism,” said Freeman. “Susan is also an author. She has authored several children’s books about dinosaurs that have disabilities.”

Freeman said the event is designed to be both meaningful and enjoyable.

“It’s a very unique opportunity and experience,” said Freeman. “You’re going to have some interesting people to listen to. It’s just a fun way to spend a Tuesday evening.”

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 5 at the Corbin Center. The food will be catered by David’s Steakhouse. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children eight and under and $150 for table sponsorships, which include six reserved seats for your business.

To register for the table sponsorship, visit https://Dinnerinthedark2026.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds will benefit the Eastside Club Sensory Gym in Lexington, which fosters connections between children with autism and their peers, as well as Erin’s Hope for Friends and The Freeman Foundation. Funds will also support efforts to bring inclusive and accessible playground equipment to Rotary Park in Corbin.

The event is in partnership with Baptist Health Corbin.

“We just appreciate Baptist Health being our title sponsor and just helping us cover all of the cost of the event so that all of the tickets that are sold can go straight to our causes,” said Freeman.