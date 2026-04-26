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Corbin events happening in May

By: Mark White

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Free outdoor yoga sessions, free musical concerts and community yard sales are all events lined up this summer in Corbin starting next month.

The Rise and Flow Summer Yoga Series is a partnership with Fierce Fit Studio and the Corbin Downtown program. It is planned four times this summer.

The first session is set for May 23 at the Corbin Fitness Court, which is located at the corner of Poplar and Seventh streets.

The second session will take place June 20 at Nibroc Park. The third session will be July 11 at the beach volleyball court, and the fourth session will be Aug. 1 at the Corbin Fitness Court.

The start time for each session is 9 a.m. You must bring your own mat.

The first Depot Street Market community yard sale of the season will take place on May 2 on Depot Street. It will also take place on June 6, July 11 and Aug. 1. The markets will take place from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on each of those dates.

The first Moonbow Nights of the season will take place at 6 p.m. on May 28.

The Sydney Adams Band will perform. She is a Corbin High School alumnus.

Moonbow Nights will take place on the last Thursday of the month and will run through October. Other Moonbow Nights dates are June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29.

Moonbow Nights will feature live music and local foods. It is a family friendly event.

The first Cumberland Valley Cruise-In of the season will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 9.

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Mark White
Mark White
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