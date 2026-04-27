Gracie Nola Cain, age 82, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away April 24, 2026 at her home. She was born November 14, 1943 in Whitley County, KY, to the late John and Cledia Griffith Faulkner. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas David Cain; and three siblings, William Faulkner, Nannie Cassada, and Laura Beeler.

Gracie was a member of the Liberty Free Pentecostal Church.

She is survived by four children, Allen Cain (Joyce) of Williamsburg, KY, Mark Cain (Dayna) of Williamsburg, KY, Timmy Cain (Wanda) of Williamsburg, KY, Harvey Cain (Miranda) of Williamsburg, KY; three grandchildren, Stephanie Soriano (Jose), Jesse Cain (Emilee), Tara Cain; five great grandchildren, Trayton Cain, Liberty Cain, Mira Soriano, Tulla Cain, Truitt Cain; five sisters, Doris Vanover of Williamsburg, KY, Nadine Faulkner of Williamsburg, KY, Brenda Willis of Williamsburg, KY, Imogene Monhollen (Riley) of Williamsburg, KY, Elfreda Rains (Moose) of Williamsburg, KY; six brothers, Johnny Faulkner (June) of Clearwater, TN, Woodrow Faulkner (Faye) of Williamsburg, KY, Leonard Faulkner of Williamsburg, KY, Author Faulkner (Debbie) of Circleville, IN, Sim Faulkner (Audrey) of Williamsburg, KY, Dallas Faulkner (Peggy) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was Monday, April 27, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Caddell and Rev. Curt Vanover officiating.

Interment followed in the Cumberland Freewill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Allen, Mark, Timmy, Harvey, Jesse, Trayton, Jose, and David Rhodes.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.