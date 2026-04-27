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Obituaries

Wayne Bird

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Wayne Bird, age 62, of Frenchburg, KY, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2026 at the home of his son in Morehead, KY.
He was born December 8, 1963 in Blanchester, OH, to the late Oin and Margaret Louise Bird. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Truitt and Margaret Lawson.
He is survived by his wife, Alma Bird; five children, Matthew Bird, David Bird (Amanda Stegall), Truitt Bird, Elizabeth Bird, Devon Bird; three brothers, Chris Bird, Harrison Bird, Oin Bird Jr.; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service was Friday, April 24, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kevin Hendrickson officiating.
Interment followed in the New Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

 

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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