Thelma (Partin) Neely, age 84, of Jellico, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Beech Tree Manor. She was born May 6, 1941, in Eagan, Tennessee to the late Floyd & Ruth (Cummings) Partin.

Thelma always loved to sing in church and for many years was an active choir member. She cherished the opportunity she had to work with the youth either in music, helping with Christmas plays or in Vacation Bible School.

She had a true heart for wanting to help and care for others which is the reason she became a nurse and practiced for over 30 years. She worked in labor and delivery, med surg and retired working home health care. Nursing was her calling in life and she was passionate about the ability to help someone in their healing process.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bill Neely; son, Mike Neely; sister, Janice Richmond; and infant brother, Floyd Partin, Jr.

Thelma is survived by daughters, Debbie Stanaford (Beldon) of Jellico, TN, Tammie Creekmore (Tracy) of Jellico, TN; daughter-in-law, Kim Neely of Corbin, KY; brother, Bill Partin of Woodlawn, TN; sister, Mary Douglas of Homa, LA; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many great friends that cared for her like family at Beech Tree Manor; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm on Tuesday, April 28, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services at 2 pm with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Trey Brock officiating.

Burial to follow in Douglas Cemetery in the Wooldridge community.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.