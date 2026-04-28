Corbin Tourism approves Celebration Lighting proposal

More Christmas lights are coming to Corbin this year.

Dustin Hood with Celebration Lighting presented a proposal of additional Christmas lights for the city, an additional $8,200 to last year’s cost, during the Corbin Tourism & Convention Commission meeting on April 14.

The proposal is largely the same as last year, including the Depot Street train and building, Sanders Park and lighting done in conjunction with the city.

The biggest additions include a decorative truck display designed as a central photo opportunity at the Main Street Pavilion Farmer’s Market.

Hood discussed opportunities for added decorations to the display for comical purposes.

“The ideas are kind of unlimited,” said Hood, explaining anything could be done based on board members preferences.

The truck would be centered beneath an existing wreath near the bathrooms. The addition would add $2,500 to the price.

Hood also said he was looking into a Christmas countdown clock but could not find anything that would be suitable for the area. Discussions are ongoing.

Another addition is the custom-made train aimed at creating a more interactive experience for visitors. The train would be installed near the south entrance to the city in front of Arby’s. It would be positioned where visitors can see it best.

“It would be more visible coming into town than leaving town,” said Hood.

Hood mentioned there were limitations at the north entrance due to unreliable power sources.

The board unanimously approved Celebration Lighting’s proposal with installation expected ahead of the holiday season.