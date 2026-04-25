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Republicans gather for annual Lincoln Day Dinner

By: Mark White

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Republican commentator and strategist Scott Jennings said if there was a political Mt. Rushmore of Kentucky politicians, there would be four people on it, Henry Clay, Abraham Lincoln, Albert Barkley and U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who was honored Saturday evening during the Fifth District Lincoln Club Banquet.

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Mark White
Mark White
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