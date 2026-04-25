Corbin talks about creating a film commission

The City of Corbin is talking about possibly starting a film commission.

During its monthly meeting Monday, Commissioner John Baker told the Corbin City Commission he was recently contacted by a gentleman named Bryan Parkerson, who is relatively new to the area and would like to start a film commission. Parkerson has volunteered to serve on it.

The film commission would contact different people in the film industry to convince them to come to our “little corner of Kentucky,” Baker said.

Baker, who is a self-proclaimed film nerd, said he would also be willing to volunteer to serve on the film commission.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who is co-owner of Cinema Social, said Parkerson would also like to do a film festival.

“He is a really nice guy and really wants to get involved. He has always lived in big cities, so he is not used to this small-town atmosphere. He is really enjoying it. He really wants to pour his expertise into the city. He has a marketing and social media company,” she added.

“I am all for it. I love the film industry. I gave up my house for two weeks so somebody could film a movie that I have still yet to see.”

Razmus noted Parkerson is married to Shurree Clouse whose father is the late Gus Clouse.