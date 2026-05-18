David Wayne Jones, having trusted in the promises of Christ, saw the fulfillment of his faith on May 14, 2026.

David took every opportunity to share his faith in Jesus Christ with the people he lived near, worked with, and encountered along the way. He was an electrician with General Motors until his beeper went off, then the cap shifted, and when possible, the tools dropped and he became Reverend Jones. Serving 10 years as a United Auto Workers Chaplain, endorsed by the Southern Baptist Convention, he was “the one guy who will listen as you pound out a heartache on the production line.”

David and his wife believed that each member of their family should do what God has led them to do. His faith was the cornerstone of his life and family. He served faithfully in each church he was a member of and ministered as an ordained deacon at Darrtown Baptist Church, Darrtown, Ohio; Governor’s Park Baptist Church, Fairfield, Ohio; Main Street Baptist Church, Williamsburg, Kentucky; and West Corbin Baptist Church, Corbin, Kentucky.

David was a faithful husband, father, and follower of Christ. He married the love of his life, Maxine McFarland, in September 1967, and always said, “I love her more today than I did the day I married her.”

David is survived by his wife, children – Albert and Sherryll Jones and David Dwayne and Julie Jones; four grandchildren – Brandt and Amanda Jones, Kristen and Jacob Kirby, Phillip and Amber Baugh, and Andrew and Victoria Phares; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings – Linda Jones, Bonnie and Bill Satterfield, Carl and Brenda Jones, and Vernon and Sandra Jones; and numerous relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Margaret (McKeehan) Jones; and his brother, Gary Boyd Jones.

Visitation will be from 5pm – 7pm Monday, May 18, at West Corbin Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be at 11am Tuesday, May 19, at West Corbin Baptist Church with interment at Ryan Cemetery. Services will be officiated by his sons, grandsons, and Pastor Dillon Walls.

In lieu of flowers, David requested gifts to the West Corbin Baptist Church Dining Hall building fund.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.