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Judy (White) Eaches

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Judy (White) Eaches, age 70, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2026, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born June 28, 1955, in Jellico, Tennessee.
Judy is preceded in death by her father, James Oscar White; mother, Margaret (Henager) White; brother, Leroy White; sisters, Julie Bryant, Donna Kimberlin, Lucille Honeycutt, Linda Douglas, and Helen White.
She is survived by daughter, Judith Lindsay Douglas and fiancé Jason Connatser; grandchildren, Serenity Douglas, Walker Douglas; brother, Troy White; honorary sister, Mary Lou Wallace and husband Jim; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel, with memorial services at 8 p.m.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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