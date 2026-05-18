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Charles Cupp

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Charles Cupp, age 84, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2026 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born November 18, 1941 in Pineville, KY, to the late Tom Jeff and Bessie Cupp. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Brian Cupp; sister, Betty Jean Ross; and two brothers, Ralph Cupp, and Claude Cupp.
Charles was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served his time proudly during the Vietnam War. He worked at Ford Motor Company in Cincinnati, OH, and retired from there after working for 38 and a half years. He was a member of Williamsburg Masonic Lodge 490 F&AM. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, OH.
He is survived by three sons, Charles E. Cupp Jr., Timothy A. Cupp, Thomas J. Cupp; and six grandchildren.
Funeral service was Friday, May 22, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Vernon Jones officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Williamsburg Masonic Lodge 490 F&AM confered masonic rites prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
American Legion Post #88 Corbin, KY conducted military graveside honors.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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