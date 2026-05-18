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Obituaries

Irene Beams

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Irene Beams, age 83, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, May 15, 2026 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born January 11, 1943 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Edd and Emma Mae Marsee Ball. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Prewitt, Ruby Minks, Helen Creekmore; and three brothers, Carl Ball, John Ball, and Virgil Ball.
She is survived by two children, Michael Bennett of Williamsburg, KY, Brenda Frizzell of Williamsburg, KY; husband, David Beams of Williamsburg, KY; two grandchildren, Austin Bennett (Ashley), Jordan Foreman (Jesse); two great grandchildren, Wren Foreman, August Foreman; two sisters, Martha Jarboe of Williamsburg, KY, Gail Sawyers (Dallas) of Williamsburg, KY; one brother, Roger Ball; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service was Sunday, May 17, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Long officiating.
Interment followed in Briar Creek Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
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