Deanna Corey Andrews, 78, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

Deanna was born on October 19, 1947, in Barbourville, Kentucky, to the late Reid Brown Corey and Lois McNeil Corey Butler. She attended Knox Central High School in Barbourville and Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. She spent many years working for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services before retiring. Her former coworkers remember her as someone who was always willing to help, patiently guide others, and make the workplace brighter simply by being there.

More than anything, Deanna loved her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. To her three boys, she was so much more than a mother. She was their best friend, their source of comfort and support, and the person they knew they could always count on. She was incredibly proud of her sons and daughters-in-law, her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, and she treasured the family they all shared.

Deanna enjoyed crafts, word puzzles and games, yard sales, and keeping up with her favorite game shows and reality shows, including Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, Survivor, and American Idol. She also loved cooking, enjoying a great cup of coffee each day, and spending time talking and laughing with family and friends.

The many memories shared by Deanna’s relatives, friends, classmates, neighbors, and former coworkers all describe the same special person. She was sweet, kind, gracious, and beautiful inside and out. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a heart of gold, and a steady presence that made her the “calm in the storm” for her family. Deanna had a rare gift for making people from every walk of life feel welcome, loved, and genuinely cared for. It was her calling card and something people never forgot about her.

She is survived by her children, Loren Connell (Paula), Dan Connell, and Wes Andrews (April); her granddaughter, Kelsey Davis (Caleb); and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Warren, and her brothers, Jerry Allen Corey and Reid Brown Corey Jr.

The family will gather privately at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Kentucky, and will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. During the gathering, family and friends will celebrate Deanna’s life through photographs, shared memories, and time together. Near the close of the visitation, the family will share a few words, and anyone who wishes will be invited to share a brief memory of Deanna. The Reverend Caleb Davis will close the gathering with prayer.

Following the visitation, Deanna’s ashes will be laid to rest at McNeil Cemetery in Mackey Bend, Knox County, Kentucky. A special graveside service will be held at 7:30 p.m. and officiated by her grandson-in-law, the Reverend Caleb Davis.

Deanna was deeply loved, and the world was a better place because she was part of it. Her family and friends will forever carry the memories she created, the love she gave, and, most of all, the way she made each person feel.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.