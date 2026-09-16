E-Editions Electronic Edition 9-16-26 By: Linda Carpenter Date: September 16, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Linda Carpenter Previous articleW’burg police officer who was arrested, fired says he will seek helpNext articleWhitley County Sheriff gets clean audit report SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Tax rates increasing for City of Williamsburg homeowners Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Deeds Whitley County Sheriff gets clean audit report More like thisRelated Tax rates increasing for City of Williamsburg homeowners Mark White - September 16, 2026 If you own a house worth $100,000 in the... Lawsuits Mark White - September 16, 2026 Baptist Healthcare Systems Inc., doing business as Baptist Health... Marriage Licenses Mark White - September 16, 2026 Jennifer Elise Nichols, 33, of Corbin, an orthodontic assistant,... Deeds Mark White - September 16, 2026 Savannah S. Partin and Jared D. Partin to Brittany...