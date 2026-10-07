Electronic Edition For 10-7-26

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By: Linda Carpenter

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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Jail escapee recaptured less than 24 hours later approximately 1 mile away

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Wilma (Marlow) Corner

Obituaries 0
Wilma (Marlow) Corner, age 71, of Tackett Creek (Duff),...

Carrie Mae King

Obituaries 0
Carrie Mae King, 75, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away...

Ricky Curnutt

Obituaries 0
Ricky Curnutt, 77, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away peacefully...

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