E-Editions Electronic Edition For 5-13-26 By: Linda Carpenter Date: May 13, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Linda Carpenter Previous articleElection Preview: What to know before you cast your ballot TuesdayNext articleDeeds SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley Co. lost two pillars of the community Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Deeds Election Preview: What to know before you cast your ballot Tuesday More like thisRelated Whitley Co. lost two pillars of the community Mark White - May 13, 2026 Whitley County recently lost two pillars of the community... Lawsuits Mark White - May 13, 2026 Cody Keister vs. Brionna Carr – petition for joint... Marriage Licenses Mark White - May 13, 2026 Kelli Nicole Marlow, 39, of Rockholds, a server, and... Deeds Mark White - May 13, 2026 Sandra Gaddis Bays, Suzanne Nicole Brown, Melissa Renee Deaton...