E-Editions Electronic Edition For 7-15-26 By: Linda Carpenter Date: July 15, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Linda Carpenter Previous articleLegal Notices for 7-15-2026Next articleFourth arrest made in American Legion Post 88 incident SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Fire chief drops out of first-district magistrate race Fourth arrest made in American Legion Post 88 incident Legal Notices for 7-15-2026 Lawsuits Marriage Licenses More like thisRelated Fire chief drops out of first-district magistrate race Mark White - July 15, 2026 There will be one less contested race on the... Fourth arrest made in American Legion Post 88 incident Mark White - July 15, 2026 Court records show a fourth person was arrested and... Legal Notices for 7-15-2026 Jennifer Benfield - July 15, 2026 CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG REQUEST FOR BID On behalf of the... Lawsuits Mark White - July 15, 2026 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. vs. Rose Mary Trombley...