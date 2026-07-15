Legal Notices for 7-15-2026

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG REQUEST FOR BID

On behalf of the building owners, the City of Williamsburg will accept sealed bids in writing for the complete demolition and site clearance of fire damaged buildings on downtown Main Street totaling approximately 14,000 square feet. Buildings include addresses of 201, 203, 205, 207, 209, and 211 Main Street and 104 S. 2nd Street (located across from Croley Funeral Home).

The City will accept bids until Friday, July 24, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. at the City Clerk’s office located in City Hall at 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. You can mail bids to ATTN: City Clerk, P.O. Box 119, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Scope of Work:

Total Demolition: Complete removal of all designated fire-damaged structures. Material Separation: All brick, mortar, and concrete will be separated and may be taken to Williamsburg Transfer Station. Site Clearance: Removal of all non-masonry debris and leveling of the site to grade. Hazardous Material: As of bid time, the City has no confirmed knowledge of hazardous materials within the project area, but if suspected hazardous materials are encountered during demolition, the contractor shall stop work and notify the City (Mayor). Removal and disposal of such materials are not included in the base bid and may be negotiated with the City as a change order before work proceeds.

All bids must show proof of sufficient liability insurance. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Bid proposals must be valid for 30 days after awarding of bid.

The City of Williamsburg is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City Utilities Commission

P.O. Box 1350 • 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway

Corbin, KY 40702

Sealed bids for the Lagoon Clean-Out and Dewatering of Solids at the Water Treatment Plant will be received by the City Utilities Commission of Corbin at its office located at 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701 until 2:00 pm EDT, 1:00 pm CDT on July 31, 2026 , and then publicly opened and read aloud.

General Contractors (Prospective Bidders) Pre-qualification Requirements:

The City Utilities Commission is requiring all prospective bidders to be pre-qualified to bid this project before receiving specifications for the project. Pre-qualification requirements only apply to General Contractors. Pre-qualification forms and requirements, and bid documents can be obtained at the following address:

City Utilities Commission

1515 Cumberland Falls Hwy.

Corbin, KY 40701

(606) 528-4026

(606) 528-4848 FAX

Upon review of the above requested information and after a determination that the prospective bidder is satisfactory to the Utilities Commission, the prospective bidder will be approved to acquire plans and specifications for the project. Bidders unsatisfactory to the Utilities Commission shall not be provided with plans and specifications, and will not be allowed to submit a bid.

Bids shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified check in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid to insure the execution of the contract for which the bid is made. In case the bid is not accepted, the check or bid bond will be returned to the bidder, but if the bid is accepted and the bidder shall refuse or neglect to enter into a contract with the City Utilities Commission within ten (10) days after the time he has been notified of the acceptance of his bid, the said check or bid bond shall be forfeited to the City Utilities Commission as liquidated damages for the failure to do so.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of ninety (90) days after closing time scheduled for the receipt of bids.

The City Utilities Commission reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any and all bids.

By: Ronald W. Herd, P.E.

General Manager

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to KRS Chapter 100, the Planning & Zoning Board of Corbin, Kentucky will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 23, 2026 , at the hour of 4:00 P.M. in the Government Complex Building’s Courtroom, Room 202, Second Floor, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701, concerning a request by the following:

A request for plat approval for Kroger

The Hearing is held, and Notice is given in accordance with the Kentucky Revised Statutes, Chapter 100, and the Corbin Zoning Ordinance.

Any interested party may attend the Hearing regarding the above request.

Henry Heaberlin, Chairman;

Mike Mahan, Code Enforcement Officer;

Board of Planning & Zoning

City of Corbin, Kentucky

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to KRS Chapter 100, the Board of Adjustments of Corbin, Kentucky will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at the hour of 5:00 P.M. in the Government Complex Building’s Courtroom, Room 202, Second Floor, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701, concerning request by the following individual:

Conditional Use Permit Request: Submitted by Deborah Valentine to operate a Child Care Facility located at 1013 Master Street, Corbin, Kentucky.

Conditional Use Permit Request: Submitted by Dalton & Alexandra Mason to operate a Child Care Facility located at 1801 S Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky.

Variance Requests: Multiple variance requests submitted by Kroger

The Hearing is held, and Notice is given in accordance with the Kentucky Revised Statutes, Chapter 100, and the Corbin Zoning Ordinance.

Any interested party may attend the Hearing regarding the above request.

Mike Mahan

Dave Huff-Chairman

Board of Adjustments

City of Corbin, Kentucky